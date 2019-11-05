Marisha Wallace to bring first solo tour to Birmingham

Marisha, who has just completed a critically-acclaimed run in West End hit Waitress and, this summer, starred alongside Will Smith in Disney’s big screen blockbuster Aladdin, said: “I’m so excited to be heading out on my first ever UK Tour.

“I fell in love with the UK from the moment I first I stepped on stage here. The warmth and love I’ve received from audiences has been really special and I cannot wait to head out to play theatres around the UK – it’s going to be amazing.”

Marisha – who released new single Fight Like A Woman on Friday – was born and raised in a small town in North Carolina before moving to New York

On Broadway, Marisha starred in shows such as Disney's Aladdin, Book of Mormon and Something Rotten.

Here in the UK she has starred as as Effie White in West End hit Dreamgirls before following this up as Becky in Waitress.

She released her debut album, Soul Holiday, in 2017 and has recently enjoyed success supporting Todrick Hall at his sell-out London and Manchester shows.

Marisha Wallace performs at Birmingham Hippodrome on March 14.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.