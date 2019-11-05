Catfish and The Bottlemen bring arena tour to Birmingham - in pictures

The tour followed the release of the quartet's third studio album, The Balance, earlier this year.

The group treated vans to a varied set, including hits such as Kathleen, Cocoon, Longshot, 7, Soundcheck and more.

They were supported by Columbus band The Worn Flints.