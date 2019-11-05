Menu

Catfish and The Bottlemen bring arena tour to Birmingham - in pictures

By Rebecca Stanley | Music | Published:

Last night Llandudno rockers Catfish and The Bottlemen brought their headline UK arena tour to Birmingham.

Catfish and The Bottlemen at Arena Birmingham. Pictures by: Andy Shaw

The tour followed the release of the quartet's third studio album, The Balance, earlier this year.

Catfish and The Bottlemen at Arena Birmingham. Pictures by: Andy Shaw

Catfish and The Bottlemen at Arena Birmingham. Pictures by: Andy Shaw

Catfish and The Bottlemen at Arena Birmingham. Pictures by: Andy Shaw

Catfish and The Bottlemen at Arena Birmingham. Pictures by: Andy Shaw

Catfish and The Bottlemen at Arena Birmingham. Pictures by: Andy Shaw

Catfish and The Bottlemen at Arena Birmingham. Pictures by: Andy Shaw

Catfish and The Bottlemen at Arena Birmingham. Pictures by: Andy Shaw

Catfish and The Bottlemen at Arena Birmingham. Pictures by: Andy Shaw

Catfish and The Bottlemen at Arena Birmingham. Pictures by: Andy Shaw

The group treated vans to a varied set, including hits such as Kathleen, Cocoon, Longshot, 7, Soundcheck and more.

Catfish and The Bottlemen at Arena Birmingham. Pictures by: Andy Shaw

They were supported by Columbus band The Worn Flints.

Rebecca Stanley

By Rebecca Stanley
@becci_star

Entertainment journalist for Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Contact me: rebecca.stanley@expressandstar.co.uk

