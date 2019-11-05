Catfish and The Bottlemen bring arena tour to Birmingham - in pictures

The tour followed the release of the quartet's third studio album, The Balance, earlier this year.
Catfish and The Bottlemen at Arena Birmingham. Pictures by: Andy Shaw
Catfish and The Bottlemen at Arena Birmingham. Pictures by: Andy Shaw
Catfish and The Bottlemen at Arena Birmingham. Pictures by: Andy Shaw
Catfish and The Bottlemen at Arena Birmingham. Pictures by: Andy Shaw
Catfish and The Bottlemen at Arena Birmingham. Pictures by: Andy Shaw
Catfish and The Bottlemen at Arena Birmingham. Pictures by: Andy Shaw
Catfish and The Bottlemen at Arena Birmingham. Pictures by: Andy Shaw
Catfish and The Bottlemen at Arena Birmingham. Pictures by: Andy Shaw
Catfish and The Bottlemen at Arena Birmingham. Pictures by: Andy Shaw
The group treated vans to a varied set, including hits such as Kathleen, Cocoon, Longshot, 7, Soundcheck and more.
They were supported by Columbus band The Worn Flints.
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.