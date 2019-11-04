Whitesnake and Foreigner to bring UK tour to Birmingham

Rock band Europe will be joining them on the road as special guests.

David Coverdale of Whitesnake said: “Thrilled beyond words we can finally come see you all in the UK! It’s going to be one hell of a night together.”

Mick Jones from Foreigner added: “We can’t wait to kick off the summer in the UK with a massive tour alongside our friends Whitesnake and Europe.

“We’re looking forward to playing all our biggest hits for our fans, and rocking across the country.”

Europe’s Joey Tempest said it would be 'an explosive start to the summer of 2020' for the band.

“We are truly honoured to be invited as special guests,” he said.

Whitesnake and Foreigner will play Arena Birmingham on June 3.

Tickets go on sale at 9am this Friday.

