Menu

Advertising

Whitesnake and Foreigner to bring UK tour to Birmingham

By Rebecca Stanley | Music | Published:

Whitesnake and Foreigner have announced that together they will be touring the UK in 2020 - and they're coming to Birmingham.

Whitesnake at Download Festival 2019

Rock band Europe will be joining them on the road as special guests.

David Coverdale of Whitesnake said: “Thrilled beyond words we can finally come see you all in the UK! It’s going to be one hell of a night together.”

Mick Jones from Foreigner added: “We can’t wait to kick off the summer in the UK with a massive tour alongside our friends Whitesnake and Europe.

“We’re looking forward to playing all our biggest hits for our fans, and rocking across the country.”

Europe’s Joey Tempest said it would be 'an explosive start to the summer of 2020' for the band.

“We are truly honoured to be invited as special guests,” he said.

Whitesnake and Foreigner will play Arena Birmingham on June 3.

Tickets go on sale at 9am this Friday.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.

Music Entertainment
Rebecca Stanley

By Rebecca Stanley
@becci_star

Entertainment journalist for Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Contact me: rebecca.stanley@expressandstar.co.uk

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News