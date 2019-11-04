Advertising
Kodaline to play Birmingham show
Irish rockers Kodaline will bring their UK headline tour to Birmingham this week.
The Dublin quartet will perform at the city's O2 Academy in support of their third studio album, Politics of Living.
Formed in 2005 under the name 21 Demands, the band is best known for songs such as All I Want, High Hopes, The One, Brother, Love Like This and more.
