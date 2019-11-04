Menu

Kodaline to play Birmingham show

By Rebecca Stanley | Music | Published:

Irish rockers Kodaline will bring their UK headline tour to Birmingham this week.

Kodaline

The Dublin quartet will perform at the city's O2 Academy in support of their third studio album, Politics of Living.

Kodaline - High Hopes (Official Music Video)

Formed in 2005 under the name 21 Demands, the band is best known for songs such as All I Want, High Hopes, The One, Brother, Love Like This and more.

Music Entertainment
