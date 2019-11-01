MoStack brings headline tour to Birmingham - in pictures

Montell Daley, better known by his stage name MoStack, released his debut album Stacko earlier this year.

The 25-year-old first rose to fame after releasing a series on online, non-album singles between 2014 and 2016.

MoStack in Birmingham. Pictures by Israr Ahmed

He has since released songs such as Shine Girl, Shannon, Wild, Stinking Rich, Screw and Brew and more.

Aside from his own material, the artist has featured on hit singles No Words by Dave, and Fashion Week by Steel Banglez.