Menu

Advertising

MoStack brings headline tour to Birmingham - in pictures

By Rebecca Stanley | Music | Published:

British singer/songwriter and rapper MoStack headlined Birmingham's O2 Academy last night.

MoStack in Birmingham. Pictures by Israr Ahmed

Montell Daley, better known by his stage name MoStack, released his debut album Stacko earlier this year.

The 25-year-old first rose to fame after releasing a series on online, non-album singles between 2014 and 2016.

MoStack in Birmingham. Pictures by Israr Ahmed

MoStack in Birmingham. Pictures by Israr Ahmed

MoStack in Birmingham. Pictures by Israr Ahmed

MoStack in Birmingham. Pictures by Israr Ahmed

MoStack in Birmingham. Pictures by Israr Ahmed

MoStack in Birmingham. Pictures by Israr Ahmed

MoStack in Birmingham. Pictures by Israr Ahmed

He has since released songs such as Shine Girl, Shannon, Wild, Stinking Rich, Screw and Brew and more.

Aside from his own material, the artist has featured on hit singles No Words by Dave, and Fashion Week by Steel Banglez.

Music Entertainment In photos Latest photos News
Rebecca Stanley

By Rebecca Stanley
@becci_star

Entertainment journalist for Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Contact me: rebecca.stanley@expressandstar.co.uk

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News