Liam Payne steps out as Batman for Jonathan Ross's star-studded Halloween bash
He attended a party in London.
Liam Payne went all out as Batman at the annual Halloween party hosted by Jonathan Ross.
The singer cut a hulking figure as he donned the attire of the Caped Crusader for the star-studded bash at Ross’s north London home.
The One Direction star arrived holding hands with partner Maya Henry, who was fittingly dressed as Catwoman.
He was joined at the party by Maya Jama, Martin Freeman, Davina McCall, and Stephen Merchant.
