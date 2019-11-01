A-ha to play Birmingham show

The Take On Me hitmakers formed in 1982 and rose to fame with the release of their debut album, Hunting High and Low, in 1985.

The trio released two international number one singles, The Sun Always Shines on TV and Take On Me.

Following the success of their debut, the band was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best New Artist in 1986. They have also won eight MTV Music Video Awards.

The band has released ten studio albums, several compilations and four live albums.

A-ha were listed in the Guinness World Records book for having the biggest-paying rock concert attendance, drawing an audience of 198,000 at Maracanã Stadium during Rock in Rio festival.

Another record for the band is for singer Morten Harket, who was listed in the Guinness World Records book in 2001 for the longest note held.

A-ha will play Arena Birmingham on November 13, 2020.

Tickets go on sale at 10am on November 8, 2019.

