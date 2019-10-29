Opening date confirmed for Telford Albert's Shed

Work has been taking place to prepare the Albert's Shed venue, at Southwater in Telford, for its November 20 opening.

Albert’s Shed Live Music Venues, the organisation behind the plan, say up to 500 people will be able to watch bands perform at the venue at a time.

The company says it wants Albert’s Shed Southwater to bridge the gap between Birmingham and Manchester on the touring circuit.

WATCH: Live music venue set to open

Live music venue to open in Telford

David Gregg, managing director of Albert’s Shed Live Music Venues, said it would also provide a platform to showcase some of the county's most talented performers.

He said: “Our vision is to become a destination venue where people will come and experience something more than just a gig. That requires a lot of energy and input from a large number of people.

“And along the way we want to support our local artists; build them up and help them develop networks so that the UK can see what a wealth of talent we have in our county”.

Advertising

A first look inside Albert's Shed Southwater

The premises follows in the footsteps of Albert's Shed in Shrewsbury, which replaced Source Bar in Barker Street in 2017 and has regular live music nights.

Albert's Shed Southwater features a custom-built Blue Acoustic PA system, from the original designers of the highly respected Shermann Audio brand, with a flying speaker arrangement and delays throughout the building.

It also has a 20 ft stage and a dedicated lighting rig add.

Advertising

A spokesman for Albert's Shed Live Music Venues said: "Just like Albert’s Shed Shrewsbury, the Southwater venue will feature a diverse range of entertainment where live bands and DJs are accompanied by light shows and performance spectacles which adds to the whole experience; all held within one of the most quirky venues in the West Midlands."

Artists who have played at the venue in the past include Electric Swing Circus, Henge, Mighty Vipers, Fight the Bear and local acts such as Young Braves among many others.

The venue opens its doors on Wednesday, November 20, for an invitation only event, and will be open to the public from Thursday, November 21.