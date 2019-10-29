Midland metal icons Judas Priest to headline Bloodstock Open Air Festival

The band, founded in West Bromwich in 1969, is best known for songs such as Breakin' The Law, You've Got Another Thing Comin', Living After Midnight and Turbo Lover.

Judas Priest, fronted by Birmingham-born singer Rob Halford, will headline the music festival near Lichfield on the Sunday night - August 9 - celebrating 50 years of heavy metal from the band.

Speaking ahead of the show, Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford said: "Judas Priest are absolutely thrilled to be coming back to Bloodstock once again to do something very, very special.

"It's Judas Priest's time to celebrate 50 years of heavy metal. Fifty years of British heavy metal and we're bringing a spectacular stage show to Bloodstock for all of our beautiful metal maniacs to celebrate, united together.

"At Bloodstock 2020, Judas Priest, 50 years - oh yeah."

Fellow West Midland rockers Diamond Head, from Stourbridge, will also perform at Bloodstock, as will Welsh reggae-metallers Skindred.

Polish extreme metal band Behemoth will headline the event's Saturday night.

The band supported Slayer on their final US tour and are currently supporting Slipknot on their Knotfest Roadshow.

Bloodstock 2020 marks 20 years of the heavy metal festival and takes place at Catton Park in Derbyshire from August 6 to 9.

Also due to perform at the festival are Friday headliner Devin Townsend, Pantera frontman Philip H Anselmo and his band The Illegals, Paradise Lost, Life of Agony, Black Dahlia Murder, Jinjer, Vio-Lence, Sacred Reich, Gloryhammer, Dark Tranquillity and Butcher Babies.

For tickets and more information, visit https://www.bloodstock.uk.com/