Evanescence and Within Temptation to play Birmingham
Evanescence and Within Temptation are joining forces for a new tour - and it's coming to Birmingham.
Rock and metal fans will be treated to the double-header Worlds Collide tour show at Arena Birmingham on Friday, May 1 next year.
Evanescence is an American rock band fronted by Amy Lee.
Founded in Arkansas in 1995, the group is best known for hits such as Bring Me To Life, My Immortal and Going Under.
Within Temptation, meanwhile, is a Dutch symphonic metal band led by singer Sharon den Adel.
Songs they are famed for include Faster, Stand My Ground and What Have You Done.
Tickets for the city centre show go on sale this Friday at 9am, priced from £52.25.
For more information, click here
