Celebrate Abbey Road with special Beatles event in Birmingham

Mark Lewisohn – whose highly-acclaimed Tune In is the first part of the band’s definitive biography – will come to the Alexandra Theatre as part of his new show, Hornsey Road.

Speaking ahead of the performance, Mark comments: “Hornsey Road is all about Abbey Road, the people who made it and the time in which they did it.

"This artistic triumph was created at a hectic junction in the Beatles’ lives, and I’m going to be revealing the rich history, refreshing the remarkable stories behind its making, and bringing it all back by sight, sound and smell.

"I’ll be delivering an original and surprising look at this collection of great songs, superbly recorded by the Beatles and their producer George Martin fifty summers ago, and packaged in that highly-imitated cover art of the four of them on the zebra crossing in north London.

"I’ll be explaining the album’s making in the context of the 1969 contemporary music scene, and depicting the four Beatles as friends, bandmates and artistic individuals at the peak of their creative powers, crowning the many precedent-setting events of their previous six years together with this glorious parting shot.”

The show will tell the stories behind the songs on the album and the lives of its four creators, John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr – the youngest of them just 26, the eldest 29 at the time it was made.

Hornsey Road will also explore the many momentous events that occurred during its recording, including the group's breakup in the same year.

It will come to Birmingham's Alexandra Theatre on October 28.

