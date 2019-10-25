Legendary Sex Pistol John Lydon coming to Midlands and Shropshire

The legendary Sex Pistol is touring the UK next autumn to coincide with the publication of his new book, I Could Be Wrong, I Could Be Right.

And he will be touring England, Scotland and Wales, with shows at Dudley Town Hall on October 21, Stafford Gatehouse Theatre on October 8, Shrewsbury’s Theatre Severn on October 14, Wrexham William Aston Hall on October 13 and Birmingham Town Hall as part of the tour.

Lydon will reflect on the Sex Pistols, Public Image Limited (PiL), his art and his life’s story during informal evenings of conversation and audience questions. The tour will start in September 2020 and end in November 2020 and tickets go on sale on November 1.

Limited, pre-release tickets for fans are available from October 28.

Signed Limited Edition copies of his forthcoming book I Could Be Wrong, I Could Be Right, written especially for this tour, will be available at venues - only 5,000 numbered copies will be printed.

Charlotte Hilling, spokeswoman for the tour, said: “John Lydon is an icon, a revolutionary and an immortal. As the frontman and lyricist of the Sex Pistols, Johnny Rotten changed the face of music and sparked a cultural revolution.

“He caused an earthquake which transformed music for good. During his remarkable years in Public Image Ltd he consistently pushed back the boundaries and still continues to challenge and thrive.

“And as a writer, Lydon wrote two best-selling volumes of memoir: the excoriating Rotten: No Irish, No Blacks, No Dogs and the ridiculously entertaining and uncompromising Anger Is An Energy: My Life Uncensored.”

This will be Lydon’s first spoken word tour, where fans will get to hear his stories up-close-and-personal.