Diana Ross to bring UK tour to Birmingham

The former Supremes singer, actress and record producer said: “I look forward to coming to the UK to be with all my fans, friends and family.

"It is an honor and a privilege to sing and dream, every concert is a blessing and a gift.

"I am filled with excitement and huge appreciation. Dreams do come true.”

The 75-year-old, best known as a member of one of the world's best-selling girl group of all time, The Supremes, is behind hit singles such as Ain't No Mountain High Enough, I'm Coming Out, Stop! In The Name Of Love, Upside Down, I'm Still Waiting, Chain Reaction and many more.

She is a Golden Globe Award and Academy Award-nominee for her performance in the film Lady Singe the Blues, and has also appeared in such feature films as Mahogany, The Wiz, Out of Darkness and Double Platinum.

In 1993, the Guinness Book of World Records declared Ross the most successful female music artist in history.

She is a 12-time Grammy nominee, never earning a competitive honor, but later became the recipient of the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2012.

She was the recipient of the Kennedy Center Honors in 2007, and the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2016.

Advertising

Diana Ross comes to Arena Birmingham on July 6.

Tickets go on sale at 9am on November 1.

For more information, click here.