Sixth solo album for town performer
Shrewsbury based singer songwriter Vin Whyte will release his sixth solo album under the moniker of First Mate next month.
Recorded, mixed and produced by Whyte over four days in a disused office unit, the collection of eight songs present a variety of stories including murderers on the run in North Wales, austerity, memory loss, career choices, the notion of land ownership and a fortune teller.
First Mate is released November 22 on the Wave Language Recordings label and is available to pre order online at https://firstmate.bandcamp.com/ (digital version) or through the Facebook page www.facebook.com/firstmateband/ (CD).
A UK tour is being organised for spring 2020.
