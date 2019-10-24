Menu

Advertising

Sixth solo album for town performer

By Lucy Todman | Shrewsbury | Music | Published:

Shrewsbury based singer songwriter Vin Whyte will release his sixth solo album under the moniker of First Mate next month.

Vin Whyte

Recorded, mixed and produced by Whyte over four days in a disused office unit, the collection of eight songs present a variety of stories including murderers on the run in North Wales, austerity, memory loss, career choices, the notion of land ownership and a fortune teller.

First Mate is released November 22 on the Wave Language Recordings label and is available to pre order online at https://firstmate.bandcamp.com/ (digital version) or through the Facebook page www.facebook.com/firstmateband/ (CD).

A UK tour is being organised for spring 2020.

Music Entertainment Shrewsbury entertainment Shrewsbury Local Hubs News
Lucy Todman

By Lucy Todman
@shroptod

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star and Shrewsbury Chronicle based in Shrewsbury.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News