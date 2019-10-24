Sixth solo album for town performer

Recorded, mixed and produced by Whyte over four days in a disused office unit, the collection of eight songs present a variety of stories including murderers on the run in North Wales, austerity, memory loss, career choices, the notion of land ownership and a fortune teller.

First Mate is released November 22 on the Wave Language Recordings label and is available to pre order online at https://firstmate.bandcamp.com/ (digital version) or through the Facebook page www.facebook.com/firstmateband/ (CD).

A UK tour is being organised for spring 2020.