Level 42 to play Birmingham show

The From Eternity To Hear UK tour will come to the city's Symphony Hall next year with special guests Hipsway.

To date the band has released 14 studio albums, seven live albums, the Sirens’ EP, and six compilation albums.

They have had 18 top 40 singles, including Lessons in Love, Something About You, Leaving Me Now, Running in the Family, and Hot Water.

Level 42 will play Birmingham's Symphony Hall on October 20, 2020.

