Official Peaky Blinders soundtrack to be released with exclusive tracks

Released on November 15, the first official soundtrack release from the hit Birmingham-based drama will feature exclusive tracks from PJ Harvey, Richard Hawley and Jehnny Beth.

The album will also feature songs from the likes of Nick Cave, David Bowie, Radiohead, Laura Marling, Royal Blood, Foals, and Birmingham metal icons Black Sabbath.

The soundtrack features a previously unreleased rendition of the show's iconic theme song, Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds’ Red Right Hand.

Only available on this release, the track was recorded specifically for the show by PJ Harvey and following its premiere this morning on BBC Radio 6 Music, it will be available to stream and download here.

The two CD and three LP sets feature music and key clips of dialogue from all five series the show.

The set also includes a 32-page book with images from the show, behind the scenes notes from Guardian journalist Phil Harrison, quotes from the cast and The Chap magazine in conversation with Peaky Blinders’ Costume Designer, Alison McCosh.

“The Peaky Blinders story and the music we use are twins, born at the same time," says creator Stephen Knight.

"It would be difficult to imagine most of the pivotal moments without the soundtrack.

"I’m so glad that at last we have been able to put some of the tracks together on one album, to put the atmosphere and swagger and snarl of the show into your headphones and speakers."

A free limited-edition Peaky Blinders poster will be included for the first 500 pre-orders on both the two CD and three LP across uDiscover, Sound Of Vinyl and Recordstore.co.uk.

The BBC is set to release the DVD box set of series five on November 11.