Killswitch Engage bring album tour to Birmingham - in pictures

The quartet treated fans to a variety of hits from their extensive back catalogue, including My Curse, The End of Heartache, The Signal Fire, My Last Serenade and Holy Diver.

Tenside supporting Killswitch Engage in Birmingham. Pictures by: Will Morgan Tenside supporting Killswitch Engage in Birmingham. Pictures by: Will Morgan Tenside supporting Killswitch Engage in Birmingham. Pictures by: Will Morgan Tenside supporting Killswitch Engage in Birmingham. Pictures by: Will Morgan Tenside supporting Killswitch Engage in Birmingham. Pictures by: Will Morgan Tenside supporting Killswitch Engage in Birmingham. Pictures by: Will Morgan Revocation supporting Killswitch Engage in Birmingham. Pictures by: Will Morgan Revocation supporting Killswitch Engage in Birmingham. Pictures by: Will Morgan Revocation supporting Killswitch Engage in Birmingham. Pictures by: Will Morgan Revocation supporting Killswitch Engage in Birmingham. Pictures by: Will Morgan Revocation supporting Killswitch Engage in Birmingham. Pictures by: Will Morgan Revocation supporting Killswitch Engage in Birmingham. Pictures by: Will Morgan Revocation supporting Killswitch Engage in Birmingham. Pictures by: Will Morgan Killswitch Engage in Birmingham. Pictures by: Will Morgan Killswitch Engage in Birmingham. Pictures by: Will Morgan Killswitch Engage in Birmingham. Pictures by: Will Morgan Killswitch Engage in Birmingham. Pictures by: Will Morgan Killswitch Engage in Birmingham. Pictures by: Will Morgan Killswitch Engage in Birmingham. Pictures by: Will Morgan Killswitch Engage in Birmingham. Pictures by: Will Morgan Killswitch Engage in Birmingham. Pictures by: Will Morgan Killswitch Engage in Birmingham. Pictures by: Will Morgan Killswitch Engage in Birmingham. Pictures by: Will Morgan Killswitch Engage in Birmingham. Pictures by: Will Morgan Killswitch Engage in Birmingham. Pictures by: Will Morgan Killswitch Engage in Birmingham. Pictures by: Will Morgan Killswitch Engage in Birmingham. Pictures by: Will Morgan Killswitch Engage in Birmingham. Pictures by: Will Morgan Killswitch Engage in Birmingham. Pictures by: Will Morgan Killswitch Engage in Birmingham. Pictures by: Will Morgan

The group were supported by Tenside and Revocation for the show.

Killswitch Engage in Birmingham. Pictures by: Will Morgan

Formed in 1999, the band has released seven studio albums and two live performance albums.

Revocation supporting Killswitch Engage in Birmingham. Pictures by: Will Morgan

The group has sold over four million records in the U.S. and has been considered notable within American Heavy Metal, and has also been considered one of the earliest leading forces of the metalcore genre.