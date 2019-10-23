Ashanti to perform Birmingham show

The 39-year-old singer will be joined by Ginuwine and Mario for the performance.

Ashanti Shequoiya Douglas was first discovered as a teenager when she was asked to pen songs for rap artists by Irv Gotti.

She was first featured as a background vocalist on rapper Big Pun's song How We Roll.

She went on to appear on The Fast and the Furios soundtrack in the same year, before working with the likes of Madonna and Ja Rule.

Ashanti released her debut single Foolish in 2002, and went on to release hit singles such as Baby, Happy, Rock Wit U, Rain on Me, Good Good, The Way That I Love You and more.

Outside of music, Ashanti has starred in films and TV series such as John Tucker Must Die, Resident Evil: Extinction, Sabrina: The Teenage Witch, Buffy The Vampire Slayer, RuPaul's Drag Race and more.

Ashanti will perform at Birmingham's O2 Academy on February 2.

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 9am.

