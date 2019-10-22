YES to bring album tour to Birmingham

The show will comprise two sets by the band with full production and a high definition video wall. The first will feature favourite classic tracks from YES’ extensive catalogue. The second will feature Relayer, the seventh studio album by British group.

Released in late 1974 on Atlantic Records, Relayer continued YES success reaching number four in the UK album chart and number five in the US Billboard chart.

Speaking ahead of the shows, guitarist and backing vocalist Steve Howe said: "We are really looking forward to playing all of the Relayer album.

"Having premiered The Gates Of Delirium this year, we continue by expanding our Album Series with all the tracks: The Gates Of Delirium, Sound Chaser and To Be Over.

"During the first half of the evening we'll be performing a refined selection from YES' enormous 50 year and repertoire. See you there!"

Drummer Alan White added: "I always enjoy coming home to England so I'm especially looking forward to YES' upcoming Album Series 2020 tour.

"Relayer, I believe, is one of the most creative and interesting musical compilations in the bands repertoire.

"Challenging and extremely enjoyable to play, I'm happy to be bringing this music back to live stages throughout Europe.

Advertising

"I hope all who attend our shows will enjoy these cuts as much as we like performing them for our audiences."

YES play Birmingham's Symphony Hall on June 2.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.