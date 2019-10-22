Advertising
Waterparks to play Birmingham gig
American pop punk trio Waterparks return to the UK next year with a new headline tour.
The tour follows the release of the group's third full-length album, Fandom.
Formed in 2011, the Texas band is best known for songs such as Stupid for You, Lucky People, Gloom Boys, 21 Questions and more.
The group - made up of Awsten Knight, Geoff Washington and Otto Wood - released Fandom this month, featuring singles Turbulent, Dream Boy, [Reboot], High Definition and new track Easy to Hate.
Waterparks will play Birmingham's O2 Institute on January 27.
