Menu

Advertising

Waterparks to play Birmingham gig

By Rebecca Stanley | Music | Published:

American pop punk trio Waterparks return to the UK next year with a new headline tour.

Waterparks

The tour follows the release of the group's third full-length album, Fandom.

Formed in 2011, the Texas band is best known for songs such as Stupid for You, Lucky People, Gloom Boys, 21 Questions and more.

The group - made up of Awsten Knight, Geoff Washington and Otto Wood - released Fandom this month, featuring singles Turbulent, Dream Boy, [Reboot], High Definition and new track Easy to Hate.

Waterparks will play Birmingham's O2 Institute on January 27.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.

Music Entertainment
Rebecca Stanley

By Rebecca Stanley
@becci_star

Entertainment journalist for Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Contact me: rebecca.stanley@expressandstar.co.uk

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News