The Xcerts to play Birmingham show

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the trio's debut album, In The Cold Wind We Smile. The group is releasing a new anniversary edition of the record on 180mg white vinyl.

The reissue also includes a download card of 13 exclusive bonus tracks and fold out poster to be released on November 22.

Singer and guitarist Murray MacLeod explains a bit about the thinking behind the reissue: "To think it's been 10 years since the release of our debut record is pretty wild.

"It's been a hell of a journey and the fact we are still an active band who are able to reissue a record for an anniversary is really cool.

"We're currently in the studio working on our new album but we've been knee deep in nostalgia putting together the reissue and we're really looking forward to playing the album in its entirety throughout November and December.

"We haven't played some of these songs since the release of the record so it's going to be a trip but we're stoked to hit the road and turn up the amplifiers in celebration."

The Xcerts play The Flapper in Birmingham on December 1.

