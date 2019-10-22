Shrewsbury star Zach Said to support Deaf Havana in Wolverhampton

Twenty-six-year-old Zach Said will perform at the charity show alongside Brighton artist Howard Kaye.

The computer programming graduate programmes his own beats and produces his own songs, taking inspiration from the likes of Frank Ocean, Anderson .Paak, City and Colour and John Mayer.

The artist is also set to perform at BBC Introducing Live this month, bringing together the people behind the industry, BBC Presenters and DJs, global and new artists including Catfish and the Bottlemen, Nile Rodgers, Annie Mac, Izzy Bizu, Blossoms, Georgia and more.

The November show at KKs Steel Mill will raise money for the non-profit organisation through PLUS1.org.

Speaking about the tour, Deaf Havana frontman James Veck-Gilodi said: "We’re super excited to be heading back out on our final Rituals UK dates in November, to a few of the places we haven’t visited last time around.

"On this tour we’ll be teaming up with War Child to help support them and bring awareness to the essential work they do.

"War Child is such an amazing charity and helps children all over the world that are affected by conflict and war.

"We’re so happy to once again be able to give something back to this incredible organisation."

Deaf Havana will play Wolverhampton's KKs Steel Mill on November 9.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.