Mark Kingswood to play Birmingham show

Speaking ahead of the shows, the Kent musician comments: “We have had the most amazing journey over the past few months; I am so excited to be bringing the songs alive around the UK with my fantastic band”.

His debut album, Strong, was released earlier this year, featuring songs such as Make Someone Proud, Shine On, and album titled Strong.

A press release regarding the tour says 'with a fierce sense of creative independence and a confident approach to his brand of music, Mark Kingswood is redefining what it means to be a modern-day crooner'.

Mark Kingswood comes to Birmingham's Town Hall on February 28.

