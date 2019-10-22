Menu

Advertising

Brian Fallon and The Howling Weather coming to Birmingham

By Rebecca Stanley | Music | Published:

Brian Fallon is returning for his first full-band tour in two years - and he's coming to Birmingham.

Brian Fallon

The 39-year-old musician first rose to fame with American rock band The Gaslight Anthem, with whom he has recorded five studio albums.

The singer/songwriter is also a member of The Horrible Crowes alongside Ian Perkins.

As a solo artist he has released three albums, including 2018's Sleepwalkers.

Brian Fallon and The Howling Weather come to Birmingham's O2 Institute on May 22.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.

Music Entertainment
Rebecca Stanley

By Rebecca Stanley
@becci_star

Entertainment journalist for Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Contact me: rebecca.stanley@expressandstar.co.uk

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News