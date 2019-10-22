Brian Fallon and The Howling Weather coming to Birmingham

The 39-year-old musician first rose to fame with American rock band The Gaslight Anthem, with whom he has recorded five studio albums.

The singer/songwriter is also a member of The Horrible Crowes alongside Ian Perkins.

As a solo artist he has released three albums, including 2018's Sleepwalkers.

Brian Fallon and The Howling Weather come to Birmingham's O2 Institute on May 22.

