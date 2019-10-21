Menu

The Selecter to bring 40th anniversary tour to Birmingham

By Rebecca Stanley | Music | Published:

The Selecter will bring their 40th anniversary tour to Birmingham this week.

The Selecter

The Coventry band will be playing an extended, hit-rich set each night with some added live favourites and surprises.

They will also be joined for a few songs by vocalist Rhoda Dakar who will also play a DJ Set to open the nights.

Formed in 1979, the 2-Tone band is best known for songs such as On My Radio, Three Minute Hero, Missing Words, Carry Go Bring Come, Murder and more.

Fronted by Pauline Black, the band were one of the most successful ska bands of the 2-Tone era, notching up several top forty singles in the British charts.

The Selecter will play Birmingham's O2 Institute this Saturday.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.

