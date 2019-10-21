The Maine to play Birmingham show

The announcement follows the release of the Arizon quintet's seventh studio album, You Are Ok.

Formed in 2007, the band are best known for songs such as English Girls, Into Your Arms, How Do You Feel?, Right Girl, Bad Behaviour and Black Butterflies and Déjà Vu.

Their debut album, Can't Stop Won't Stop, celebrates its 10th anniversary this year. This year has also seen the group create a new festival titled Sad Summer Fest, with performances from The Maine as well as Mayday Parade, We the Kings and Real Friends.

The Maine will play Birmingham's O2 Institute on February 22.

