Rock on to raise cash for heroes

Rock for Heroes brings together the most popular rock and pop artists from across the eras, in celebration of the Help for Heroes charity.

Featuring a full rock band, the evening will include hits from Queen, Dire Straits, David Bowie, Toto, Bryan Adams, Bon Jovi, AC/DC, Whitesnake and more.

It is the second time the tour has come to Telford following a successful visit last year.

The concert will take place at Oakengates Theatre on November 7, with doors opening at 7.30pm.

Georgia Norton, from Total Productions, said: "You won’t see a bad wig here, this isn’t a tribute act this is simply paying tribute, the best way we can to the legends in music. Escape the 9 to 5 and let your hair down with the Rock For Heroes Family."

Tickets cost £18.50 and are available from theplacetelford.com

Alternatively call 01952 382382.