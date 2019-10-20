Andrea Bocelli, Resorts World Arena, Birmingham - review

Andrea Bocelli stunned crowds at Birmingham’s Resorts World Arena with a show filled to the brim with classical and operatic delights.

The 61-year-old Italian singer was joined by a full orchestra, choir and an array of special guests; each one them wonderfully talented in a variety of ways.

The huge arena, packed from front to back with fans, proved no challenge for Andrea; his incredibly powerful, unique vocals filling the venue with ease - with or without music.

He gave tremendous performances from start to end, with a particular highlight being his surprisingly well-suited, beautiful duet with Wolverhampton’s Beverley Knight.

Andrea Bocelli at Resorts World Arena, Birmingham

The pair gave a stunning rendition of Elvis Presley’s I Can’t Help Falling In Love, with Beverley’s low, soulful tones perfectly complementing Andrea’s astonishingly strong vocals - a moment which left fans with goosebumps as they watched on in awe.

Another top moment saw Andrea perform his 2018 release If Only, which not only treated the audience to a phenomenal display of vocal skill, but also a moving music video played on the screen behind depicting Andrea’s life - from his birth to the star embracing his own child.

Joining Andrea on the bill last night was highly-talented soprano Maria Aleida, whose vocal range saw her reach the most incredible heights, while maintaining wonderful strength and projection as she performed for fans in a beautiful sparkling black gown.

Maria Aleida

Other guests at the show were flautist Andrea Griminelli, who performed at highly impressive speeds, and a pair of ballet dancers whose spectacular lifts and spins enchanted crowds during various numbers.

But most impressive of all was of course the beloved icon Andrea, whose sublime talent gripped and mesmerised the audience as he performed an array of operatic favourites, including O Sole Mio, Funiculi Funicula and Granada.

The wonderful evening was drawn to a close by superb renditions of Time To Say Goodbye and Nessun Dorma, both of which saw the thousands upon thousands of fans leap to their feet in a heartfelt, well deserved standing ovation.

An incredible, memorable evening and one which showed Andrea Bocelli’s stupendous vocal skill in all its glory.