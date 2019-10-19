Menu

The Twang announce second Birmingham Christmas show

By Rebecca Stanley | Music | Published:

The Twang have added a second Christmas show at Birmingham's O2 Institute due to 'incredible demand'.

The Twang

The Brummie band will now perform at the venue on December 22 and 23.

The traditional festival shows will coincide with the release of the quartet's new album If Confronted Just Go Mad, set to be released on November 8.

The Twang formed in 2004, and are best known for hit songs such as Encouraging Sign, Back Where We Started, Cloudy Room and Barney Rubble.

The band have released five studio albums and garnered national acclaim when the influential NME magazine produced an article on music acts in the West Midlands.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.

