The Beautiful South's Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott to play Birmingham

The tour will coincide with the release of the duo's fourth studio album, Manchester Calling, on March 6.

Paul Heaton, one of the UK’s most successful songwriters with 15 million album sales under his belt.

He first came to public attention in the early 80s as front man of Hull-based indie band The Housemartins, the same group that spawned Norman ‘Fatboy Slim’ Cook, best known for their third single Happy Hour.

The Beautiful South - A Little Time (Official Video)

In 1988 Heaton formed The Beautiful South with Jacqui Abbott as lead vocalist, who released 10 hugely successful albums before splitting in 2007.

Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott will play Arena Birmingham on April 24.

Tickets go on sale at 9.15 on October 25.

