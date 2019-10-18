Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds coming to Birmingham

The announcement follows the release of the group's new album Ghosteen.

Cave co-wrote, scored and starred in the 1988 Australian prison film Ghosts... of the Civil Dead, directed by John Hillcoat. He also wrote the screenplay for Hillcoat's bushranger film The Proposition, and composed the soundtrack with frequent collaborator Warren Ellis.

The pair's film score credits include The Assassination of Jesse James by the The Road, Lawless, and Hell or High Water.

Cave's songs have been covered by a variety of artists including Johnny Cash, Metallica and Arctic Monkeys.

He was inducted in the ARIA Hall of Fame in 2007.

The 62-year-old musician, author, screenwriter, composer and actor came to Birmingham's Symphony Hall earlier this year for an in coversation event.

Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds come to Arena Birmingham on May 2.

Tickets go on sale at 10am on October 25.

