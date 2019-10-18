Biffy Clyro bring electrifying performance to Digbeth Arena - review with pictures

Hosted by Jack Daniels, the Scottish rockers traded the warmth of a traditional arena for the stunning Digbeth arches, exposed scaffolding and shipping containers for an electrifying performance.

Shirtless and sporting only loud, colourful trousers, the trio burst onto the stage to the charged first notes of Balance, Not Symmetry.

"Birmingham we've missed you so. It's so good to be back," vocalist Simon Neal gushed, and the audience shared their adoration with deafening cheers.

The group treated fans to a varied setlist, from early hits Living Is a Problem Because Everything Dies and There's No Such Thing as a Jaggy Snake, to new anthems Re-Arrange and Howl.

Smash hits That Golden Rule and Mountains had the entire crowd moving to the iconic choruses and crushing instrumentals - there's something special about bellowing 'I am the mountain, I am the sea' with hundreds of people that just cannot be matched.

What united tracks both new and old was the flawless execution of each and every track. Furious guitar licks and technical solos reverberated across the walls, carried by raw drum rolls and Simon's melodic vocals.

Biffy's stage presence was lapped up by the audience, encouraging participation to create an intimate, carefree atmosphere on the cold mid-week night.

"Have you all got your dancing shoes on?" Simon bellowed, before bowling into renditions of Bubbles and Born on a Horse.

Despite the stripped-back setting of the show, the band still channelled every inch of excitement and theatrics that their large-scale shows demonstrate.

The band bathed the audience in a wondrous light show that added extra depth to each song, culminating in Simon illuminated in pink and gold as he delivered a hair-raising rendition of Adored.

Ending their set on the anthemic Many of Horror, the entire crowd begged for more, with chants of 'mon the Biff' echoing across the venue.

And the band obliged, with stellar performances of Wolves of Winter, Machines, and thrashing hit Stingin' Belle. In one last burst of energy, the band left Birmingham breathless after an intense and explosive show that highlighted their tremendous talents.

Biffy Clyro have clambered to successful heights with their complex, crushing musical style while proudly singing in Scottish accents, and last night's show cemented exactly why they're a force to be reckoned with.