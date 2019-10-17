The Twang to bring annual Christmas show to Birmingham

The traditional festival show will coincide with the release of the quartet's new album If Confronted Just Go Mad, set to be released on November 8.

The Twang formed in 2004, and are best known for hit songs such as Encouraging Sign, Back Where We Started, Cloudy Room and Barney Rubble.

The band have released five studio albums and garnered national acclaim when the influential NME magazine produced an article on music acts in the West Midlands.

The group are also set to support Shed Seven during their upcoming tour, coming to Birmingham's O2 Academy on November 22.

The Twang's Christmas show will come to Birmingham's O2 Institute on December 22.

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10am.

