The Script to play Birmingham show

The announcement coincides with the release of the group's sixth studio album, Sunsets and Full Moons, set for release on November 8.

Formed in 2007, the group is best known for songs such as Hall of Fame, The Man Who Can't Be Moved, Nothing, Superheroes, Breakeven, If You Could See Me Now, For the First Time and more.

The Script's music has been featured in television programmes such as 90210, Ghost Whisperer, The Hills, Waterloo Road, EastEnders, Made in Chelsea and The Vampire Diaries.

Frontman Danny O'Donoghue was also a coach on The Voice UK for seasons one and two.

The band has won three Meteor Ireland Music Awards and two World Music Awards and have received two Brit Award nominations.

The Script will play Birmingham's Resorts World Arena on February 28.

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 9.30am.

