Hootie and the Blowfish bring reunion show to Birmingham - in pictures

The show coincided with the release of the group's upcoming sixth studio album, Imperfect Circle, set to be released November 1.

The group had been on hiatus since 2008, announcing a full reunion tour and new music earlier this year.

The quartet treated fans to a varied setlist, featuring hit songs such as Let Her Cry, Only Wanna Be With You, Hannah Jane, Hold My Hand, Time, I Go Blind and more.

Hootie and the Blowfish were supported by Tennessee singer/songwriter Russell Davis at the show.