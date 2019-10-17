Menu

Hootie and the Blowfish bring reunion show to Birmingham - in pictures

By Rebecca Stanley | Music | Published:

Last night American rockers Hootie and the Blowfish brought their new headline tour to Birmingham.

Hootie and The Blowfish at Birmingham's O2 Academy. Pictures by: Andy Shaw

The show coincided with the release of the group's upcoming sixth studio album, Imperfect Circle, set to be released November 1.

Hootie and The Blowfish at Birmingham's O2 Academy. Pictures by: Andy Shaw

Hootie and The Blowfish at Birmingham's O2 Academy. Pictures by: Andy Shaw

Hootie and The Blowfish at Birmingham's O2 Academy. Pictures by: Andy Shaw

Hootie and The Blowfish at Birmingham's O2 Academy. Pictures by: Andy Shaw

Hootie and The Blowfish at Birmingham's O2 Academy. Pictures by: Andy Shaw

Hootie and The Blowfish at Birmingham's O2 Academy. Pictures by: Andy Shaw

Hootie and The Blowfish at Birmingham's O2 Academy. Pictures by: Andy Shaw

Hootie and The Blowfish at Birmingham's O2 Academy. Pictures by: Andy Shaw

Hootie and The Blowfish at Birmingham's O2 Academy. Pictures by: Andy Shaw

Hootie and The Blowfish at Birmingham's O2 Academy. Pictures by: Andy Shaw

Hootie and The Blowfish at Birmingham's O2 Academy. Pictures by: Andy Shaw

Hootie and The Blowfish at Birmingham's O2 Academy. Pictures by: Andy Shaw

Patrick Davis at Birmingham's O2 Academy. Pictures by: Andy Shaw

Patrick Davis at Birmingham's O2 Academy. Pictures by: Andy Shaw

The group had been on hiatus since 2008, announcing a full reunion tour and new music earlier this year.

Hootie and The Blowfish at Birmingham's O2 Academy. Pictures by: Andy Shaw

The quartet treated fans to a varied setlist, featuring hit songs such as Let Her Cry, Only Wanna Be With You, Hannah Jane, Hold My Hand, Time, I Go Blind and more.

Patrick Davis at Birmingham's O2 Academy. Pictures by: Andy Shaw

Hootie and the Blowfish were supported by Tennessee singer/songwriter Russell Davis at the show.

