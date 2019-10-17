Folk group to perform in Bishop's Castle

Vicki Swan and Jonny Dyer will perform a concert in Bishop's Castle at the weekend.

The duo, who are known for blending traditional material with contemporary interpretations, will perform songs from their new album 'Twelve Months and a Day'.

The instruments used are a mix of smallpipes, flute, nyckelharpa, accordian, cowhorn and harpsichords.

Vicki and Jonny will play live at the Bishop's Castle Town Hall this Saturday, from 7pm.

Tickets are £10 from the Town Hall, Ticketsource or on the door.