Folk group to perform in Bishop's Castle

By Charlotte Bentley | Bishop's Castle | Music | Published:

A modern-folk duo is coming to perform at a south Shropshire town.

Vicki Swan and Jonny Dyer

Vicki Swan and Jonny Dyer will perform a concert in Bishop's Castle at the weekend.

The duo, who are known for blending traditional material with contemporary interpretations, will perform songs from their new album 'Twelve Months and a Day'.

The instruments used are a mix of smallpipes, flute, nyckelharpa, accordian, cowhorn and harpsichords.

Vicki and Jonny will play live at the Bishop's Castle Town Hall this Saturday, from 7pm.

Tickets are £10 from the Town Hall, Ticketsource or on the door.

Charlotte Bentley

Community Reporter - @CharlotteB_Star

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star, helping under-represented communities to find a voice in Shropshire and Mid Wales. Contact me at charlotte.bentley@shropshirestar.co.uk.

