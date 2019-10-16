Star acts heading to Birmingham with Kisstory Blast Off! tour

The Kisstory Blast Off! tour will also see performances from Mya, Blue Cantrell, and a mystery act yet to be announced.

The event will be hosted by hype man and hip-hop personality Fatman Scoop.

Mya

Speaking ahead of the shows, he said: “This tour is gonna be DOPE. I’ve always felt welcome in the UK, and I’m honoured to be hosting such a huge bill.

"This is gonna be legendary, everyone involved with this tour is gonna kill it every single night.”

Nelly

The show will also include a stage of garage all stars, with performances from So Solid members Lisa Maffia and MC Romeo, scene pioneer MC DT and the British duos Oxide and Neutrino, DJ Luck and MC Neat and Sweet Female Attitude.

The Blast Off! tour comes to Birmingham's Resorts World Arena on March 12.

Salt N Pepa

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10am.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.