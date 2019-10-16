Michael Ball and Alfie Boe to play Birmingham show

Both stars have recently released successful solo albums, as well as starring in Les Misérables in the West End.

After meeting in a production of Kismet at the London Coliseum more than 10 years ago, the musicians joined forces, releasing debut album Together in 2016.

As a duo, they have now sold more than one million albums in the UK, received two Classic Brit Awards, sold out two headline arena tours and presented two ITV Specials.

Michael Ball and Alfie Boe have both received countless prestigious awards, record breaking sales, and chart successes.

Over his 30-year career, Michael’s performances have made smash-hit box office history. He is a double Olivier Award winner, multi-platinum recording artist, top selling live concert performer as well as a radio and TV presenter.

Alfie’s voice has made him Britain’s most popular and biggest-selling tenor. The Tony Award winner has conquered the world’s greatest opera stages and arenas, led the cast of Les Misérables, stole the show at the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Concert at Buckingham Palace, and performed at the Queen’s 90th birthday celebrations at Windsor Castle.

Michael Ball and Alfie Boe play Arena Birmingham on March 1.

