Foals to play Birmingham show

The announcement comes ahead of the release of new album Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost – Part 2 this Friday.

The Oxford quartet formed in 2005 and are best known for songs such as Cassius, Inhaler, Mountain at My Gates, My Number and Late Night.

The band have toured internationally and have featured at Glastonbury, Coachella and Roskilde festivals.

They have won a number of awards, including best live act at the 2013 Q Awards while producers Alan Moulder and Flood were awarded 'UK Producer Of The Year' for their work on the album Holy Fire.

Foals will play Arena Birmingham on May 9.

Tickets go on sale at 9.30 on October 25.

