Advertising
Boyzone bring final tour to Birmingham - in pictures
Last night hit boyband Boyzone brought their electric live tour to Birmingham.
The Thank You and Goodnight tour saw the quartet return for one last time, treating fans to renditions of hit songs No Matter What, Every Day I Love You, Love Me for a Reason, Picture of You and more.
The group also treated fans to Ronan Keating hit single Life Is a Rollercoaster, as well as numerous covers.
The announcement of The Final Five - which will see the four play UK and Ireland - follows the release of Boyzone's new and final album, says the act, called Thank You and Goodnight.
The new record featured a track dedicated to the memory of late member Stephen Gately, who died back in 2009, called I Can Dream.
Most Read
Advertising
Login or Register to comment