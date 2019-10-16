Boyzone bring final tour to Birmingham - in pictures

The Thank You and Goodnight tour saw the quartet return for one last time, treating fans to renditions of hit songs No Matter What, Every Day I Love You, Love Me for a Reason, Picture of You and more.

The group also treated fans to Ronan Keating hit single Life Is a Rollercoaster, as well as numerous covers.

The announcement of The Final Five - which will see the four play UK and Ireland - follows the release of Boyzone's new and final album, says the act, called Thank You and Goodnight.

The new record featured a track dedicated to the memory of late member Stephen Gately, who died back in 2009, called I Can Dream.