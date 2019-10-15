Shropshire singer Holly Teague to perform charity show

Now in its 24th year, the concert will be hosted by Matthew Kelly of Stars in Their Eyes fame and is in support of the Neuromuscular Centre in Winsford, a charity that provides a range of specialist services and unique opportunities for people with muscular dystrophy, a progressive and debilitating muscle wasting condition with no known cure.

Other celebrities set to get involved include David Morrissey, Selina Cadell, Robert Glenister and Kate Fahy.

Ms Teague, who was born in Shropshire and is currently completing her undergraduate degree at the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire, will be the soloist for the evening.

Tickets are currently available for The Spirit of Christmas. For more information visit nmcentre.com