Sir Cliff Richard to bring birthday tour to Birmingham

The veteran entertainer will celebrate the milestone in October next year, with his first tour date taking place a month earlier.

The 79-year-old performer is one of the most successful musicians ever, having sold more than 250 million records worldwide.

The singer launched his career in the 1950s with his backing group The Shadows and has been a fixture of the charts ever since, becoming the only singer to have a number one single in the UK in five consecutive decades.

Over a career spanning 60 years, Sir Cliff has amassed many gold and platinum discs and awards, including two Ivor Novello Awards and three Brit Awards.

More than 130 of his singles, albums and EPs have reached the UK Top 20, more than any other artist.

Sir Cliff Richard will bring The Great 80 tour to Birmingham's Symphony Hall on September 29.

