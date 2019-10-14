Advertising
Singer Ruby’s a true radio gem
A 13-year-old schoolgirl has given her first live solo performance on radio.
Concord College’s Ruby Allen performed live on BBC Radio Shropshire as a BBC Introducing Artist.
She sang original songs from her first EP 'Clear Water'.
Ruby said: “I’ve only been playing the guitar for five years and I am largely self-taught.
“I decided to give song writing a go about two years ago because I wanted to create my own music. I did some recording at a friend’s house and created my first mini album."
