Singer Ruby’s a true radio gem

By Keri Trigg | Shrewsbury | Music | Published:

A 13-year-old schoolgirl has given her first live solo performance on radio.

Concord College’s Ruby Allen performed live on BBC Radio Shropshire as a BBC Introducing Artist.

She sang original songs from her first EP 'Clear Water'.

Ruby said: “I’ve only been playing the guitar for five years and I am largely self-taught.

“I decided to give song writing a go about two years ago because I wanted to create my own music. I did some recording at a friend’s house and created my first mini album."

