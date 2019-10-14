Bloodstock Festival seeks local bands to play in Metal 2 The Masses competition

Birmingham and Wolverhampton have been announced among the city's set to host the competition, seeking local acts to perform at the Catton Park event.

One winner from each region will win a slot to perform on the three-day festival's New Blood Stage.

All bands chosen to play via the M2TM scheme will also be included on a free compilation CD courtesy of CRAM Duplication given away to fans at the festival next summer.

The Wolverhampton heats will take place at KKs Steel Mill, with the finals taking place on June 6. Applicants should email matthewedwards@2986@yahoo.com or call 07581 438565 or 07968 061797.

In Birmingham, the heat stages will occur at The Asylum venue. To apply, email ian@surpriseyouredeadmusic.co.uk.

This year's festival will mark 20 years of Bloodstock, and see performances from the likes of Devin Townsend, Skindred, Butcher Babies, Vio-Lence, Sacred Reich, Dark Tranquility and more.

The event will take place from August 6 to 9.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.