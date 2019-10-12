Music institute drumming up new recruits among Shrewsbury students

Students at Shrewsbury Colleges Group were entertained by the Resonance Roadshow band as it stopped by to show what the brand new music institute is all about.

Based in the region, the Resonance institute will be opening the doors to its first cohort of students in 2020.

Organisers of the roadshow are using the tour to highlight the number of careers available in the music industry – many of which are covered by the degree courses at Resonance.

Co-director Rick Benton, who plays keyboard with West Midlands band Magnum, has assembled a band of talented musicians to help demonstrate how Resonance could kick-start a career in the music industry.

The Resonance Roadshow visited Shrewsbury Colleges Group on Thursday.

Ian Round, teacher of music technology at Shrewsbury Colleges Group, said: “Having visiting professional musicians who can share their experience and knowledge with our students in invaluable, it opens their eyes to careers that they may not have considered.”

Singer with the roadshow band is Samantha Dorrance, 27, from Willenhall, who while being a singer/songwriter in her own right, is also a children’s TV presenter who appears on the Disney Channel.

She is joined by guitarist Greg Platt Lake, a session musician who has been working professionally since leaving school at the age of 16, and has played all over the world with acts such as Steve Winwood and Robert Plant.

Instruments

They are joined by session drummers Lloyd Draker and Richard Kirk, who has played with the likes of Scorpions guitarist Uli Jon Roth, Limehouse Lizzy and the Grey Goose Blues Band; bassist Dan Clark who has played alongside Steve Vai, Scott Matthews and Beverley Knight; and Rick himself on the keys.

“We’re all looking forward to packing up our instruments into the back of a van and heading off around the country to spread the word of Resonance,” said Rick.

“For us it’ll be like gigging as many of us have done for years, but these roadshows will be a unique way for us to demonstrate to young people considering a career in music how great coming to Resonance will be for them.

“It will be one of the best institutes of its kind in the country and I have no doubt that a lot of people will thrive in the learning environment we are creating.”

As well as performing songs and engaging students in music techniques, the sessions aim to provide a wider picture about careers in music.

“One of the things we are keen to stress here at Resonance is that while a career on stage is something that many will aspire too, there are lots of other careers in music you can follow,” said David Barnard, fellow co-director at Resonance.

“From the expertise needed for a live show to happen, to things like music teaching, the opportunities within the industries are endless.

“The point of these shows is to show the students that whatever their ambition is within music, Resonance can help them achieve it.”

To find out more information visit resonance-edu.org, search ‘Resonance Education’ on social media or email info@resonance-edu.org