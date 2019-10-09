Menu

Advertising

Lulu Shouts it out at Shrewsbury's Theatre Severn - in pictures

By Deborah Hardiman | Shrewsbury | Music | Published:

Ageless singing star Lulu showed just why she's still lots to shout about at a sold out concert at Shrewsbury's Theatre Severn.

Lulu performs at Theatre Severn in Shrewsbury

Lulu performs at Theatre Severn in Shrewsbury

Lulu performs at Theatre Severn in Shrewsbury

Lulu performs at Theatre Severn in Shrewsbury

Lulu performs at Theatre Severn in Shrewsbury

Lulu performs at Theatre Severn in Shrewsbury

Lulu performs at Theatre Severn in Shrewsbury

Lulu performs at Theatre Severn in Shrewsbury

Lulu performs at Theatre Severn in Shrewsbury

Lulu performs at Theatre Severn in Shrewsbury

Lulu performs at Theatre Severn in Shrewsbury

Lulu performs at Theatre Severn in Shrewsbury

Lulu performs at Theatre Severn in Shrewsbury

Lulu performs at Theatre Severn in Shrewsbury

She had fans dancing in their seats as she reeled off the tunes that have made her a household name for 55 years.

Hits included Relight My Fire recorded with Take That, the theme tune to the film To Sir With Love starring Sidney Poitier, and David Bowie's The Man Who Sold The World.

Music Entertainment Shrewsbury entertainment Shrewsbury Local Hubs News Editor's Picks Trending Topics
Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman
@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based out of the head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News