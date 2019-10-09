Advertising
Lulu Shouts it out at Shrewsbury's Theatre Severn - in pictures
Ageless singing star Lulu showed just why she's still lots to shout about at a sold out concert at Shrewsbury's Theatre Severn.
She had fans dancing in their seats as she reeled off the tunes that have made her a household name for 55 years.
Hits included Relight My Fire recorded with Take That, the theme tune to the film To Sir With Love starring Sidney Poitier, and David Bowie's The Man Who Sold The World.
