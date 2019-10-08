Keith Urban to play Birmingham show

The tour follows the release of his tenth studio album, Grafitti U, which included background vocals by the star's wife Nicole Kidman.

The 51-year-old singer/songwriter first rose to fame as a session guitarist before starting a band known as The Ranch

In 1991 the New Zealand musician released his debut self-titled album, which went on to be certified platinum in the US by the RIAA.

He has since gone on to receive a number of accolades, including multiple Grammy Awards, Billboard Awards, People's Choice Awards and more.

Keith Urban will perform at Birmingham's O2 Academy on May 14.

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 9am.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.