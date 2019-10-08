Menu

Advertising

Hawthorne Heights to play debut album in full at Birmingham show

By Rebecca Stanley | Music | Published:

Ohio emo band Hawthorne Heights will perform in Birmingham next year.

Hawthorne Heights

The tour will see the quartet perform hit debut album The Silence in Black and White in full, featuring hit songs such as Ohio Is For Lovers and Niki FM.

The group formed in 2001 under the name A Day in the Life, before becoming Hawthorne Heights in 2003.

The band has released seven full-length studio albums and toured across the world in both headline slots and with the likes of Silverstein, Mest, Story Of The Year and more.

Hawthorne Heights - Ohio Is for Lovers (Official Video)

In 2007, the death of rhythm guitarist and unclean backing vocalist Casey Calvert left the band as a quartet.

Hawthorne Heights will play Birmingham's Asylum Venue on February 2.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.

Music Entertainment
Rebecca Stanley

By Rebecca Stanley
@becci_star

Entertainment journalist for Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Contact me: rebecca.stanley@expressandstar.co.uk

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News