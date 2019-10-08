Menu

Anti-Flag to play Birmingham show

Pennsylvania punks Anti-Flag will play Birmingham on their European tour next year.

Anti-Flag at Birmingham's Asylum Venue. Picture by: Aatish Ramchurn

The announcement follows the release of the quartet's new single Christian Nationalist, released last week.

The new single arrives as the band continue to work on the followup to their 2017 record, American Fall, and their Live Vol. 2 record that dropped earlier this year.

Formed in 1988, the band is best known for songs such as The Press Corpse, This Is the End, American Attraction, Turncoat, 911 for Peace, Brandenburg Gate and more.

Anti-Flag will play The Mill in Birmingham on February 6.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.

