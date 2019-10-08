Anti-Flag to play Birmingham show

The announcement follows the release of the quartet's new single Christian Nationalist, released last week.

The new single arrives as the band continue to work on the followup to their 2017 record, American Fall, and their Live Vol. 2 record that dropped earlier this year.

Formed in 1988, the band is best known for songs such as The Press Corpse, This Is the End, American Attraction, Turncoat, 911 for Peace, Brandenburg Gate and more.

Anti-Flag will play The Mill in Birmingham on February 6.

