Soul II Soul to bring Club Classics tour to Birmingham

The double Grammy Award winning and five-time Brit Award nominated band will pay tribute to their debut album Club Classic Vol. 1 during the tour, beginning at Birmingham's O2 Institute.

Regarding the tour, co-lead vocalist and DJ Jazzie B said: "Who would have thought that after 30-odd years later we’d still be on the road with this thing?

"It’s been a helluva journey – literally – and I feel truly blessed.

"Now, I’m looking forward to going back to some of the familiar venues where we’ve made a lot of friends, I’m just as pumped about testing out places we’ve never been before but I'm seriously excited about playing the Royal Albert Hall.

"I want to thank to the fullness everybody who’s given their support up until now, and I’ll see you along the way – a happy face, a thumpin’ bass for a lovin’ race."

The group, formed in 1988, are best known for hit singles such as Back to Life and Keep On Movin.

Soul II Soul will play Birmingham's O2 Academy on October 9, 2020.

